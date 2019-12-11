FOLLOWUP: Jack Block Park pier closure planned for repairs

(May photo by David Hutchinson)

Early alert from the Port of Seattle regarding the damage at Jack Block Park in West Seattle, first noted here back in May:

Starting as early as January 2, 2020, and going as late as March 6, 2020, the pier at Jack Block Park will be closed for repairs to the pier structure and hand railings.

Work will generally be Monday through Friday, starting as early as 6:00 AM and will end as late as 4:30 PM.

Visitors should expect a reduction in parking spaces near the eastern restroom building, while the ADA parking space will remain available.

The plaza will remain open, but a small portion may be used for staging. We appreciate the public’s understanding while these repairs are being completed.