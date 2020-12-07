West Seattle, Washington

07 Monday

BREAKING: Mayor Jenny Durkan announces she’s not running for re-election

December 7, 2020 10:36 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

With that campaign-style video, Mayor Jenny Durkan has just announced she will NOT run for re-election next year. The emailed announcement quotes her as saying, “”We know stopping the spread of the virus, protecting jobs and focusing on the economic recovery — especially for downtown– is going to take everything we’ve got. As Mayor approaching the last year of my term, that meant a choice. I could spend the next year campaigning to keep this job or focus all my energy on doing the job. There was only one right choice for our city: doing the job. I have decided not to run for reelection because Seattle, we still have some tough months ahead.”

ADDED: Durkan, a former U.S. Attorney, beat Cary Moon in 2017 after the two emerged from a 21-candidate primary. Three candidates have registered campaigns with the city so far – Lance Randall (who filed months ago) and two recent filers, perennial candidate David Ishii and William Kopatich.

Seattle hasn’t had a two-term mayor since West Seattle’s Greg Nickels, who left office a decade ago.

(WSB photo, October 2019)

Durkan has visited West Seattle for more than half a dozen walking tours and town halls since taking office three years ago. Before the West Seattle Bridge shutdown, public safety was the most-frequent topic, and she returned time and again to The Junction to talk with business owners. That’s also the topic on which she and City Councilmembers clashed last summer, with their push to cut the SPD budget leading to the departure of SPD Chief Carmen Best. But more recently, she did not challenge the cuts and changes that made it into the 2021 budget she signed last week.

Her highest-profile action regarding West Seattle, of course, was the decision announced last month to repair rather than replace the cracked high bridge, now in its ninth month of closure.

Still adding …

6 Replies to "BREAKING: Mayor Jenny Durkan announces she's not running for re-election"

  • Bradley December 7, 2020 (10:46 am)
    Let the Games begin. Not the best, not the worst. But the next victim will be at a huge crossroads in city government history.  Good luck with that Council. 

  • Good decision December 7, 2020 (10:49 am)
    I hope this decision is motivated in part by unshackling her to make some choices that would otherwise be hard politically. SDOT has so badly mishandled the West Seattle Bridge that the entire agency should be turned upside down and shook out. It has to be done and after going against their bias to leave us stranded for five years I think she sees that need too. I think she’s done ok, under horrible circumstances. And do hope she finishes strong. Thank you Mayor, 

  • Jort December 7, 2020 (10:50 am)
    Wow, who would have thought that a governing strategy of alienating literally every constituency in the city would result in poor political outcomes?!?!? It turns out governing by Seattle Process manages to irritate everybody AND gets nothing worthwhile done. Seattle is an overwhelmingly progressive city; the voters here have proven if over and over again in the last 8 years by repeatedly and decisively rejecting the Seattle Times’ editorial board’s recommendations. Maybe this time we can have an actual progressive mayor and not a wishy-washy, wants-to-please-everyone-by-not-doing-anything-except-maintain-the-status-quo milquetoast politician. See you later, Jenny “I Love Cars” Durkan! 

    • BBILL December 7, 2020 (10:57 am)
      My guess: After January 20, she’s probably getting a better position.

  • Kulak December 7, 2020 (10:55 am)
    I wish it were all the city council members instead of her.

  • martin lee December 7, 2020 (10:58 am)
    Boy, what a hard job. 

