BIZNOTE: Nos Nos Coffee House celebrates first anniversary

Tomorrow Nos Nos Coffee House (35th/Graham) in High Point is celebrating its first anniversary. They’re marking the occasion with a giveaway. The announcement:

It’s been a crazy year, so to thank you all for sticking with us, we’re having a little giveaway: 1 Nos Nos Coffee House t-shirt, mug, and gift card for the coffee or tea beverage of your choice.

Two ways to enter: You can drop your name and contact info in a jar at the shop tomorrow (it’s open 7 am-2 pm), or you can enter via Instagram (as explained here). The winner will be notified on Friday.