Like the bicycle and stroller shown here yesterday, this isn’t the kind of item you just “misplace,” so we’re featuring it here instead of in our Lost/Found (non-pets) forum. The photo is from Rosalie:

I initially saw this wheelchair not far from Charlestown and 39th SW. Yesterday, it was in the middle of Hiawatha playfield at 8 PM at night. I suspect it was stolen … It is a Tracer SX5. It’s in safekeeping right now.

If you recognize it, let us know and we’ll connect you.