Another bicycle found in the forest

December 28, 2020 9:25 pm
 Seen around town

Christine is still looking for the owner of a pink Huffy kid-size bicycle found in Puget Park – and now she’s looking for the owner of this bicycle, too, found in the West Duwamish Greenbelt. Well, more like a bicycle frame, but it’s in good shape, Christine says. She has this black and blue Schwinn for safekeeping, too, so if you recognize it, let us know and we’ll connect you.

P.S. For smaller items likely to have been truly lost/misplaced, you can post/look in our Lost/Found (nonpets) Forum.

