YOU CAN HELP: 3 ways to support Chief Sealth IHS students and families

During this pandemic-altered school year. PTSAs and PTAs are focused on helping students and families with the most basic of needs, as the economic crunch leaves more struggling than ever before. Here are three ways you can help another local school community:

‘Tis the season for giving! Please help our Chief Sealth International HS students and their families.

There are many ways to help CSI; please consider giving to one or both of these important crowdfunding campaigns below. Please share these links with your friends and family that would also be able to support our CSI community.

CSI PTSA General Fund

We are not able to hold our annual auction. Help us replenish our annual PTSA budget to provide needed essentials for our students.

or

Gift Cards for Sealth Families

This campaign will help our CSI families that are in need of basic supports, many for the first time. If you are able, we would appreciate your donation.

Another way to help Sealth is by using our Amazon link for all of your Amazon Cyber Monday shopping! We get a greater percentage of your sales by entering the site through this link. Bookmark it and help all year by doing your usual shopping. Or just enter the site through the link on our CSI PTSA website.

Thank you, Sealth supporters! We appreciate every one of you. Wishing you all the best through the holidays and cheers to a less chaotic 2021!

With Gratitude,

The Chief Sealth PTSA