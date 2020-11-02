WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 2 days to vote, & what else is up

(Voter-encouragement art by Ruthi Winter and Betsy Borrow of West Seattle Beach Drive Art Studio)

Though more than three-quarters of Seattle voters have turned in their ballots, that still leaves thousands who haven’t, and if you’re among them, today’s your second-to-last day to do it. Most direct route to get it to those who will count it is to use an.official King County Elections drop box – here again are the three in West Seattle and the two closest others:

–The Junction, south side of SW Alaska between California SW and 44th SW

–High Point Library, 3411 SW Raymond

–South Seattle College, 6000 16th SW

–South Park Library, 8th Avenue S./S. Cloverdale

–White Center Library, 1409 SW 107th

Drop boxes close at 8 pm Tuesday night. If you decide to use USPS mail, your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Already sent/dropped off your ballot? Check here to be sure it’s been received/verified. Need a replacement ballot, or to register? Go to a Vote Center (none in West Seattle, but one’s on the south end of downtown). Can’t get there or have a question? 206-296-VOTE.

One other note for today/tonight so far:

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: Because of the election, this group has moved up its monthly meeting to tonight, 6:30 pm online. Attendance information is in our calendar listing.