WEST SEATTLE ELECTION EVE: Students with stickers; church vigil

Two scenes from Election Eve around West Seattle – with 80 percent of the city’s ballots already in!

(WSB photos)

STUDENTS CHEERING VOTERS: Until 2007, we voted in person and got “I Voted!” stickers. Tonight, three West Seattle High School students were offering unofficial stickers by the ballot drop box in The Junction.

Kailey, Zoe, and Carmen are part of the West Seattle chapter of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization focused on advocacy for climate action. They’re planning to be back by the box 5 pm-7 pm Election Day, too.

ELECTION EVE VIGIL: About three dozen people gathered tonight in the Fauntleroy Church parking lot for a distanced prayer vigil by candlelight/flashlights.

Rev. Leah Atkinson Bilinski opened by acknowledging the emotions of this time – from fear to hope. The prayers and thoughts dwelled far more on the latter than the former, especially hope for reconciliation, including the commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself,” and an exhortation to “pray tonight for our country, our beautiful, divided country.”

They prayed for strength, courage, humility, and honesty, wishing blessings on those working to protect free, fair elections, and hoping that every vote will be counted, every voice heard, and that leaders will stand by the voters’ decisions. “No matter what happens tomorrow … you are the hope,” the pastor concluded, before closing the 40-minute service with everyone humming “We Shall Overcome.”