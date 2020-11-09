ONLINE TONIGHT: Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night

Future middle-schooler in the house? This reminder might be of interest:
Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night Is Tonight!
Looking forward to sharing information about West Seattle’s middle-school options MONDAY, 11/9/20 from 6 pm-7:15 pm:
Check in here to attend the general session from 6:00 pm-6:15 pm. Next: You choose which group’s school session to attend by using the Zoom links provided. There will be three breakout sessions, each 20 minutes long, so you can check out any of the 11 middle schools participating from the independent, private, public, and charter sectors.
| 0 COMMENTS