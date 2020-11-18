Online memorial Saturday for Pat Moak

Those who knew and loved Pat Moak are invited to her memorial Saturday, online. Here’s the remembrance her family is sharing:

Pat Moak passed away November 10, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Bill and son Brent. She is also survived by her brothers Ken and Debbie, Lyle, Ed, and Sue Lyle as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Pat taught at West Seattle Christian School, where she made many friends with staff, parents, and so many students.

There will be a Zoom service from West Seattle Christian Church this coming Saturday starting at 11:00 am; please check the church website for link info.

Any memorials can be made to West Seattle Christian Church.

Share memories and condolences with Pat’s family at www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Patricia-Moak. Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle.