MONDAY: City Council gets West Seattle Bridge briefing

Reminder – if you’re interested in hearing the latest on the West Seattle Bridge firsthand, you’ll want to watch as the City Council gets briefed tomorrow (Monday) morning (as announced last Monday). Though the bridge has been discussed by the council in various meetings, mostly related to funding, this is the council’s first full bridge briefing since a Transportation Committee meeting in August. It’s scheduled for 9:30 am; the agenda includes the planned slide deck and the recently released Cost-Benefit Analysis. You’ll be able to watch live via the Seattle Channel, online or cable.