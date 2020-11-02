WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE UPDATES: Good stress; port position; council briefing; state $

The latest on the bridge, as we await word on when the mayor will decide on repair vs. replace:

(SDOT photo)

BIG WEEK FOR STABILIZATION: When is stress a good thing? When it’s part of stabilizing the bridge. As we noted last week, contractor Kraemer NA is expected to reach the next stabilization milestone this week – releasing the stuck bearing on Pier 19. Above is a photo from this week’s stabilization update, showing what SDOT describes as, “Post-tensioning strands ready to be ‘stressed’ to help stabilize the bridge.” The “stressing” started last week and will continue this week along with the bearing release. The stabilization work is expected to be complete by year’s end. (For an explanation of everything that’s been happening, go here.)

PORT COMMISSIONERS TALK TOMORROW: The Northwest Seaport Alliance‘s managing members – the combined commissions of the ports of Seattle and Tacoma – will talk on Tuesday about the West Seattle Bridge situation and a potential “policy statement.” The discussion is scheduled for the public portion of the online meeting, after 11:30 am; here’s the agenda.

COUNCIL BRIEFING: During this morning’s “briefing” meeting of the City Council, when each member updates the others on what’s big in their district (among other things), West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold noted that a briefing on the West Seattle Bridge status is planned for next Monday morning’s meeting. She said that participants are expected to include the consultant the council hired last summer to offer independent expertise on the bridge situation.

STATE FUNDING? Earlier in the meeting, during a briefing on the city’s priorities for the upcoming State Legislature session, it was noted that the city is lobbying hard to have West Seattle Bridge funding included in the session’s transportation package.