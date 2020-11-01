DELRIDGE PROJECT: This week’s detour, and other updates

One new street closure is planned this week as part of the ongoing Delridge Way work to (re)pave the way for RapidRide H Line:

This week, SDOT’s contractor expects to start work on the west side of Delridge between SW Graham and 22nd SW. When that happens, they’ll close 23rd SW at Delridge, so you’ll need to use the detour shown on the map above.

After demolition in that area, crews will move to 22nd SW-SW Holly. Also of note this week:

Ongoing pipework and upcoming night work near SW Juneau St We are scheduled to work overnight on Tuesday, November 3 to install pipes in the roadway. SPU will coordinate timing and residents will be notified in advance of impacts to water service. This work requires us to dig deep in the ground. Please anticipate noise, dust, and vibrations. Driveways may be closed temporarily as crews complete this work. Residents will be notified in advance of any closures. This work is expected to last for several weeks.

The rest of this week’s project updates are here.