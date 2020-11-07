CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Hit-run murder suspect in jail

(WSB photo, August 24th)

A month and a half after Steven J. Abrahamson was charged in the hit-run murder of 34-year-old Derrick Lacomb, he is in jail. We don’t know details of the arrest yet, but we’ve been watching the King County Jail Register, and today it shows that Abrahamson, 37, was booked last night. Court documents say he didn’t appear for his scheduled arraignment on September 30th, two weeks after he was charged with second-degree murder. That was four weeks after Mr. Lacomb was found dead in the 6500 block of 25th SW. Charging documents said the suspect, who lives near the murder scene, knew the victim, and allege that the killing followed some kind of argument. Abrahamson’s bail is set at $2 million.