CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 11/24 roundup

The surge goes on – here are the pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*40,736 people have tested positive, 671 more than yesterday’s total

*849 people have died, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*3,030 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*623.494 people have been tested++++

One week ago, the totals were 35,710/833/2,890/600,335.

++++Because of the state test-results backlog first mentioned Saturday, this number will be unchanged TFN.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 59.7 million cases worldwide, 12.5 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

OUTBREAK AT THE MOUNT TAKES MORE LIVES: Providence Mount St. Vincent sent an update on their latest outbreak, including three more deaths.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Gov. Inslee held a media briefing today and reminded people to stay safe through the holiday. He also said vaccinations could start as soon as mid-December. You can watch the video here.

NEED FOOD BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS? Three things to know about tomorrow:

West Seattle Food Bank (35th/Morgan), distributing food 10 am-3 pm

Seattle Public Schools – last meal distribution until Monday, 11:15 am-2 pm

Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) – distributing food boxes 2 pm-5 pm

CAN YOU DONATE? WSFB is still accepting turkeys tomorrow. If you can bring one or more – preferably small/medium – stop by 9 am-2 pm.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!