BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway parking-lot work

Thanks to Tom for the tip! With dry weather expected most of the week, West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) is getting some parking-lot work done. The back entrance (off 42nd SW) is closed today while they’re repaving the lot on that side, proprietor Paul Kapioski tells us, but it will reopen tomorrow; also tomorrow, they’ll work on the north side of the main lot, and the central part on Wednesday. There’s still parking and the store’s still accessible.