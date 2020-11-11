BIZNOTE: KAVU opens ‘outlet’ in South Delridge

The Seattle-founded outdoor wear/accessories company KAVU has opened a “pop-up” outlet store in South Delridge. In email, the company explained:

Throughout the holiday season (maybe longer) we will have a pop-up location that will serve West Seattle/South Seattle with KAVU at discounted outlet prices. We are really excited to be able to help our south and west side communities, especially with the bridge down and during the holiday season. Great affordable way to support a true outdoor brand born in Seattle and get gifts in this pandemic that is creating a lot of struggle. The pop-up is open every week Thursday-Saturday, 12 pm-6 pm.