WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: What’s ahead today/tonight

(Moment of rest for an Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Quick look at what’s up today/tonight:

FLU SHOTS: Another drive-up clinic, 10 am-5:30 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle). Open to all; the city is covering costs for people without insurance. Our preview explains how to get an appointment.

TRIBUTE TO RBG: The West Seattle Democratic Women‘s monthly meeting online at 11 am today includes a tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. If you are interested in attending, email wsdwomen@yahoo.com ASAP.

DEMONSTRATION: Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving for Black lives is 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have one.

BUSINESS NETWORKING: Do it online with the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to participate.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online, with SDOT guests featured to discuss the newly released West Seattle Bridge Cost-Benefit Analysis as well as the Stay Healthy Streets program. Attendance info is in the WSTC calendar listing.

ONLINE BENEFIT CONCERT: Three musicians perform in an online concert presented at 8 pm by the Pigeon Point Anti-racism Project, benefiting the Black Voters Matter Fund. Our preview explains how to watch.