FLU SHOTS: More drive-through clinics set at 2 local schools

(Reader photo: Teacher Michael Franzen getting his flu shot during September CSIHS clinic)

More drive-through flu-shot clinics are coming up starting this week at two local schools, with the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association and Seattle Public Schools nurses teaming up to offer the service. The dates/times:

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL (45th and Spokane)

Wednesday, October 21 – 9 am-5 pm

Wednesday, October 28 – 10 am-5:30 pm

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL (2600 SW Thistle)

Thursday, October 22 – 10 am-5:30 pm

Monday, October 26 – 10 am-5:30 pm

Wednesday, October 28 – 9 am-5 pm

Make an appointment in advance for everybody in your household (ages 4 and up) who’ll be coming along for a vaccination – go here to pick the date, time, and location. Bring your insurance card; if you’re uninsured, shots are available at no cost.