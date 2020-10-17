VOTING: Local group invites you to online fundraising concert to support voter empowerment

Speaking of voting – here’s an upcoming local event aimed at supporting it:

Support voter empowerment while enjoying an evening of music.

The Pigeon Point Antiracism Project presents

Music to Power Democracy

A virtual concert and fundraiser for the Black Voters Matter Fund

Thursday, October 22, 2020, 8 pm

With soprano Ellaina Lewis (known for her roles in such productions as Bellini’s La Sonnambula and Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha), Erika Lundahl (singer-songwriter featuring poetic lyrics for “resilient hearts and resonant bodies”), and Brian Cutler (veteran songwriter drawing on an electic mix of genres).

To attend, please make a donation to the Black Voters Matter Fund. Then send an electronic receipt from your donation to ppantiracismteam@gmail.com, and we will provide details for attending the event on Zoom.

The Black Voters Matter Fund fights voter suppression and supports civic engagement and political power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities. They’ve been working tirelessly to get out the vote and also donating food, helping people fill out the census, distributing masks, and offering relief to hurricane survivors. Recently, they’ve been organizing voter drives by bus tour through swing states.

The Pigeon Point Antiracism Project is a grassroots group based in West Seattle’s Pigeon Point neighborhood and organizing actions to support equality.

We invite you to imagine your donation in hypothetical bus miles from destinations BVM is visiting.

A $10 minimum suggested donation gets you an evening of music (and could power a get-out-the-vote bus across, for instance, Houston).

$25, music, and a bus from Pensacola halfway to Panama City, Florida.

$50, music, Gainesville all the way to Tallahassee.

$100, music, Jacksonville, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia.