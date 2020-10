12:45 PM: Eastbound Spokane Street just east of the low bridge is blocked by police right now, as shown in the traffic-cam framegrab above, because of a crash. No details but at least one person is reported injured.

12:52 PM: Some Metro buses are backed up, the traffic camera has shown. Here’s a look further east at the crash-response scene:

1:06 PM: The scene has mostly cleared and traffic’s moving in both directions.

1:18 PM: All clear.