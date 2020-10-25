DELRIDGE PROJECT: Another street closure this week

Following this weekend’s closure of SW Edmunds at Delridge, another closure is ahead for the ongoing project (re)paving the way for RapidRide H Line. As announced by SDOT:

Temporary street closure at SW Alaska St and Delridge Way SW Beginning Monday, October 26, we will be fully closing the east side of SW Alaska St at Delridge Way SW to rebuild the roadway. This closure is expected to last through the end of next week. Please contact us if you have any concerns about accessibility during this work. People wishing to access Delridge Way SW are encouraged to detour to SW Edmunds St via Cottage Pl SW.

Another major work site in the week ahead:

Upcoming night work near SW Brandon St on Tuesday, October 27 We are scheduled to work overnight on October 27 in collaboration with Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) to complete underground pipework. SPU will coordinate timing and residents will be notified in advance of impacts to water service. Please contact Seattle Public Utilities’ 24/7 service line at (206) 389-1800 if you experience any issues with your water service. This overnight work is scheduled to last one night.

You can see the full weekly bulletin for the project by going here.