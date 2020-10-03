CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 10/3 roundup

On the President’s second night in the hospital with COVID-19, here’s what’ happening locally with the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*22,941 people have tested positive, 153 more than yesterday

*764 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*2,395 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday

*449,170 people have been tested, 3,346 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 22,000/758/2,353/428,983.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 70 positive test results were reported; 36 in the 2 weeks before that; 54 in the two weeks before that – so we seem to be on an uptick, after last week’s check indicated plateauing.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 34.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,031,000 have died; U.S. deaths are just under 210,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, Colombia. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

FOOD DRIVE: Local Cub Scouts are doing “Scouting for Food” door-to-door right now – if a hanger turned up on your doorknob and you can donate, they’ll be back next weekend to pick it up!

TOY DRIVE: The need is greater than ever this year because of the pandemic, so collection is starting early. The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle will be at California/Alaska every Sunday starting tomorrow, 10 am-1:30 pm, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

