HELPING: West Seattle Cub Scouts’ door-to-door no-contact food drive

The photo and announcement are from Pack 799 dad Jason T:

Today and through this weekend, individual Cub Scouts and their parents will be putting out door hangers in the Arbor Heights neighborhood and a few other neighborhoods around West Seattle (depending where they live, optional participation), and individual families will return on Saturday, October 10, 9 am to 12 pm to retrieve any nonperishable items, bagged, from the locations where they distributed hangers. Families will deliver these bags to the West Seattle Food Bank. If you see one of these hangers on your door, please consider helping us out with our service activity by donating. See the following link for items the West Seattle Food bank currently accepts:

westseattlefoodbank.org/donate-food

Performing this activity as individual families is one way the Pack is adopting COVID-19 appropriate approaches for our community service activities. And with food insecurity on the rise, dens feel it is more important than ever to assist in small ways.