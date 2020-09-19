West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Corolla; stolen food truck

September 19, 2020 10:56 am
10:56 AM: From Kristi:

My car was stolen sometime last night for the 2nd time right in front of my house. 44th and Lander.

It is a 1996 Black Toyota Corolla. License plate ARN 0237.

If you see it, call 911.

11:25 AM: Just in – from Brie at Pecos Pit BBQ (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle, a stolen food truck:

Last night sometime between 9 pm and 6 am this morning our beloved Bob the food truck was stolen from our HQ in Kent. Please keep your eyes out for him. If anyone has any information to please email info@pecospit.com or call our West Seattle location at 206-708-7691. Reward: Free BBQ. Kent PD Case# 20-11920.

  • jonathan vogel September 19, 2020 (11:09 am)
    So just to remind people what a 1996 corolla (not this one) looks likeStolen for the 2nd time… oh. gee

