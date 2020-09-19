WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Corolla; stolen food truck

10:56 AM: From Kristi:

My car was stolen sometime last night for the 2nd time right in front of my house. 44th and Lander. It is a 1996 Black Toyota Corolla. License plate ARN 0237.

If you see it, call 911.

11:25 AM: Just in – from Brie at Pecos Pit BBQ (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle, a stolen food truck: