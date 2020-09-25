West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

63℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Neighborhood prowled, e-bike stolen

September 25, 2020 12:01 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Neighbors in northeast Admiral report a prowler in the 3-4:30 am vicinity, seen clearly on this security-video clip:

Dana reports an e-bike stolen in the process, a black RadCity Step-Thru. “Definitely not seen from the street and involved [the thief] being inches from our bedroom windows. I’ve filed a police report but wanted to get the word out that he is pretty bold and not afraid to go searching around your home.” Dana says just to get in the yard where the video was recorded, the prowler had to “jump a locked gate.” Meantime, we’ve had a few bicycle reunions lately, so if you happen to see one like this abandoned, please let us know and we’ll connect you.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Neighborhood prowled, e-bike stolen"

  • Balderdash September 25, 2020 (12:06 pm)
    Aggressive….. and getting more so.  Up close and personal… and need to be stopped. Do you have lights installed? (general question to the readers). ……………….had to “jump a locked gate.”

  • Cora September 25, 2020 (12:38 pm)
    If you reach out to Rad, they have a team that can help get the bike identified if the person who took it contacts them for support.

