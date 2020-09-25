WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Neighborhood prowled, e-bike stolen

Neighbors in northeast Admiral report a prowler in the 3-4:30 am vicinity, seen clearly on this security-video clip:

Dana reports an e-bike stolen in the process, a black RadCity Step-Thru. “Definitely not seen from the street and involved [the thief] being inches from our bedroom windows. I’ve filed a police report but wanted to get the word out that he is pretty bold and not afraid to go searching around your home.” Dana says just to get in the yard where the video was recorded, the prowler had to “jump a locked gate.” Meantime, we’ve had a few bicycle reunions lately, so if you happen to see one like this abandoned, please let us know and we’ll connect you.