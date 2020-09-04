READER REPORT: Tree trouble in Admiral

Thanks to Blake O. for the photo from Stevens/44th, just west of PCC. Blake was parked nearby and saw this upon return: “A giant branch had fallen off an old tree, landing on nearby cars. I was parked one car length away. I don’t know any information other than, it had happened around 8:50 pm today, 9/3. Neighbors think it was just an old tree No one was hurt. There was no wind or any other outside force that they know of.” We heard a related dispatch, so authorities are aware; we don’t know whether the tree’s been cleared.