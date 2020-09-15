STILL SMOKY: What’s ahead, and above

(Looking toward the smoke-obscured downtown skyline – photo by Marc Milrod)

You might have given up trusting forecasts by now, since we’re still socked in by smoke. But if not – here’s what forecasters are saying: “Relief from smoke will come in the form of an upper-level trough moving onshore late Thursday into Friday, bringing widespread rain that should help clear out the smoke.” So don’t expect relief tomorrow. Couple of interesting side notes from the Washington Smoke Information website: First, if it’s any consolation, this isn’t the longest smoky stretch we’ve lived through in recent years, though it does top one disturbing category. Also: If you’re wondering about which fires this smoke is from – look south, not east.

P.S. If you’re watching the numbers, readers shared their favorite sites in this thread earlier today.