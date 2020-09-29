ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Tuesday 9/29 notes

6:16 AM: Welcome to Tuesday. It’s the 190th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Delridge project: The SW Oregon closure is now set for early this Friday (October 2nd) until early the following Monday. Meanwhile, here’s the newest bulletin, with word on where work is scheduled this wwek.

*Westwood Village lot repaving: We updated this on Monday. Part of the work has moved over to the southeast area of the center, just north of QFC.

*Olson/Myers/1st repaving: Last weekend’s work was completed on schedule; next round is scheduled for October 10th-11th.

TRANSIT

Metro – Remember that fare collection resumes Thursday.

Water Taxi – Fares for the foot ferry also will resume Thursday.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.