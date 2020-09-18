Remembering Jon M. Southworth, 1955-2020

Family and friends are remembering Jon M. Southworth, and sharing this with his community:

Jon Michael Southworth

April 15, 1955 – September 10, 2020

Jon Michael Southworth, beloved husband, father, papa, brother, and friend to many left us too early following complications from a medical emergency on September 10, 2020 at the age of 65, with his wife by his side.

Jon was born in Seattle in 1955, the fourth of five children, to Mary Ann and Howard Southworth. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1973 and WA State University in 1977 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He met the love of his life, Belinda Fumasi, in 1979. They married in 1986 and built a beautiful life together in their West Seattle home. He specialized in heating and cooling systems and was proud to have engineered the design for the Tacoma Dome and many Seattle buildings.

Following complications from surgery to remove a benign brain tumor in 1990, Jon lost his eyesight and suffered other complications. Over many years, he regained great function, and through his strength, tenacity, and resiliency was fully present to his family and friends. He especially found great joy in bringing laughter and the news of the day to all who knew him.

Jon is survived by his devoted wife Belinda, their beloved dog Bo Bo, daughter Brandi (Robert), grandchildren Malea and Elijah, as well as brother Steve Southworth (Rebecca Wiess), sister Martha Schoen (Steve) and Molly Swain, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jon was predeceased by his parents Howard and Mary Ann and brother Jeff Southworth.

Our deepest appreciation to his caregivers at Elder Place West and to Sue Laden at Jon’s home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon’s memory may be sent to Providence Mount St. Vincent Foundation in appreciation of his care at Elder Place at The Mount.

Please share memories of Jon and condolences with his family at emmickfunerals.com/notices/Jon-Southworth

