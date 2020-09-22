HAPPENING NOW: Will the City Council override the mayor’s vetoes of budget bills including police cuts?

3:07 PM: Just under way – Seattle City Councilmembers‘ special meeting on whether to override Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s veto of three bills they passed, including the “rebalancing” bill with cuts in departments including SPD. If they don’t get seven votes for an override, Council President Lorena González said on Monday, they have a “compromise” bill to consider. That and the previously passed/vetoed bills are all linked from the agenda. Watch via Seattle Channel above; we’ll be live-chronicling after the meeting-opening public-comment period.

3:10 PM: Councilmember González says the comment period will last 90 minutes.

3:47 PM: So far 32 people have spoken – 27 for overriding, 5 against.