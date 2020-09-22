West Seattle, Washington

22 Tuesday

71℉

HAPPENING NOW: Will the City Council override the mayor’s vetoes of budget bills including police cuts?

September 22, 2020 3:07 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

3:07 PM: Just under way – Seattle City Councilmembers‘ special meeting on whether to override Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s veto of three bills they passed, including the “rebalancing” bill with cuts in departments including SPD. If they don’t get seven votes for an override, Council President Lorena González said on Monday, they have a “compromise” bill to consider. That and the previously passed/vetoed bills are all linked from the agenda. Watch via Seattle Channel above; we’ll be live-chronicling after the meeting-opening public-comment period.

3:10 PM: Councilmember González says the comment period will last 90 minutes.

3:47 PM: So far 32 people have spoken – 27 for overriding, 5 against.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Will the City Council override the mayor's vetoes of budget bills including police cuts?"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.