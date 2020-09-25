FOLLOWUP: SDOT’s options for future of Alki Point ‘Keep Moving Street’

(WSB photo, Beach Drive “Keep Moving Street” in May)

Also from West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s weekly update, new information on options SDOT is considering for the future of what’s currently a “Keep Moving Street” on both sides of Alki Point. Three weeks ago, SDOT announced those sections of Beach Drive and Alki Avenue would keep their no-through-traffic status at least until King County moved to Stage 3 of COVID-19 recovery. Nearby residents have been collecting petition signatures in support of making it permanent, as Herbold notes in her update, saying she “support(s) the continued efforts of constituents advocating for a permanent Stay Healthy Street.” She says she contacted SDOT with questions about the status and in reply, the department told her five options are under consideration:

1. Return to previous street operation

2. Convert to a neighborhood greenway, changes would include:

-Stop signs at intersecting streets will be added where they currently operate as neighborhood yield intersections (64th Ave SW, Point Pl SW, 64th Pl SW, 64th Ave SW)

-Additional traffic calming so that spacing of speed humps and raised crosswalks is approximately every 300 feet

-Approximately 3-4 speed humps or speed cushions would be added.

-Connectivity to the citywide bicycle network would be enhanced through the addition of sharrow pavement markings and wayfinding signs.

3. Upgrade to a permanent Stay Healthy Street, changes would include:

-All of the neighborhood greenway enhancements listed above

-Street Closed and Stay Healthy Street signs at every intersection with durable materials

4. Upgrade neighborhood greenway with additional space for walking adjacent to beachside curb.

-All of the neighborhood greenway enhancements listed above

-Removal of parking and delineation (tuff curb and post) of additional space for walking adjacent to the existing sidewalk adjacent to the beach

-Increased space for walking would be adjacent to park beach only, not continuous where buildings are between roadway and beach.

5. Convert street to operate as one-way northbound for vehicles, providing shared walking and biking space adjacent to beachside sidewalk

-Delineation of a continuous shared walking and biking space adjacent to the existing beachside curb (8’ to 15’ wide)

-Continuous shared walking and biking space would connect from the existing Alki Trail to the end of the Alki Point Keep Moving Street.

-Adjustment of the roadway to operate as one way northbound for vehicles, preserving parking primarily adjacent to east/south curbs.