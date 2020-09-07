CORONAVIRUS: Monday 9/7 roundup

Before the night ends, here are tonight’s pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*20.320 people have tested positive, 56 more than yesterday’s total

*734 people have died, same as yesterday and the day before*

*2,264 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*385,152 people have been tested, 4.698 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 19,665/720/2,229/361,435. (*Note – the state is no longer releasing death updates on weekends, so this might factor into the “unchanged” number – we will be checking with Public Health.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

MORE DRIVE-UP TESTING: Noticed a sign for this at the CHI Franciscan clinic in The Triangle (4550 Fauntleroy Way SW);

SCHOOL CONTINUES: Day 2 for Seattle Public Schools, online, tomorrow (Tuesday)..

