WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: What’s up today/tonight

(Sky over Fauntleroy, photographed earlier this week by Marty Westerman)

TRAFFIC ALERTS: More pavement repair/replacement on 44th between Edmunds and Alaska plus tree-trimming on Orchard east of Delridge. And if you’re heading for South Park, be aware of work on S. Cloverdale between 10th and 12th.

ALKI BEACH PRIDE CAR PARADE: As previewed here, meet at Jack Block Park at 10:30 am for an 11 am car parade to Alki. (2130 Harbor SW)

YOUNGSTOWN COFFEE/HEARTBEET CAFE CELEBRATION: As announced:

You are invited to celebrate our new home in the Morgan Junction! All weekend long Aug 22/23 enjoy 20% off of all in-person orders or online orders through our website. (the special does not apply to third-party delivery orders) On Saturday, come say hello to us and meet some of our partners in the community who will have some beautiful goods for sale out front. 11 am to 4 pm. Masks required. Hand sanitizer will be provided. No cash sales.

(6032 California SW)

FREE COMMUNITY LUNCH: Sack lunches available noon-1 pm in the courtyard at West Side Presbyterian Church. (3601 California SW)

LOOP THE ‘LUPE T-SHIRT/BUFF PICKUP: 3-5 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor). P.S. Not too late to register to be part of the virtual event!

KENYON HALL PRESENTS, ONLINE: 7:30 pm at this Zoom link, enjoy a free concert by Jack Williams. If you can donate, go here – donations will be split between the performer and nonprofit Kenyon Hall.