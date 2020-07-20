REGISTER NOW! Have fun while being helpful, as Loop the ‘Lupe goes virtual

Running out of new ways to enjoy this eventless summer? Here’s an idea for having fun while supporting vital community work. The announcement:

Wondering how you can have some fun this summer, stay healthy and safe, AND help a great cause? Check out Loop the ‘Lupe (Our Lady of Guadalupe’s annual obstacle course fun run), because IT’S GOING VIRTUAL! Here’s what that means:

 FIRST, GET SOME NEW SWAG: Not only will you get a cool tech T-shirt with your registration, but an awesome COVID face mask (a buff, which you can use as a handy headband or neck gaiter after we’re past the pandemic).

 SECOND, SHOW YOUR STUFF: Come up with your own “racecourse” and post it on social media. Map out a run/walk in your backyard or neighborhood, put on your craziest running outfits, and… ACTION! To determine our prize winners this year, we’ll be reviewing your photos and videos on our Facebook page!

 THIRD, HELP A GOOD CAUSE: This event is a major fundraiser for Our Lady of Guadalupe. The need for OLG’s social outreach work — meals for shut-ins, homeless services, and helping migrant communities — is greater now than ever. So get your friends and family involved, and have some fun while helping others!

IMPORTANT: REGISTER BEFORE JULY 31 TO ENSURE YOU GET A RACE T-SHIRT AND BUFF. You can complete the race any time and post your videos/photos between now and 11:59 p.m. on August 23 rd . Shirts and buffs will be distributed at West Seattle Runner from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, August 22 nd , and at OLG’s parking lot from noon-2 p.m. August 23 rd . Please send this information to your friends and family—we can mail out shirts and buffs, as needed. GET IN THE LOOP!