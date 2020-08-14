ALKI BEACH PRIDE: 2 ‘rollouts’ next weekend

THe pandemic means no picnic this summer to celebrate Alki Beach Pride, but the group is presenting two “rollouts” next weekend instead, and you’re invited: 10:30 am Saturday, August 22nd, meet up at Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor SW) for an 11 am car parade to Alki; 1 pm Sunday, August 23rd, meet up at Statue of Liberty Plaza for a skate/bike “rollout” (masked and socially distanced). More details on the ABP website, along with a list of local businesses with which they’ve partnered for specials, plus a map for the August 22nd car parade.