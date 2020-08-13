WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Paint vandalism

Thanks for all the tips. We’ve had multiple recent reports of paint vandalism – from tags to specific messages – so it’s time for not only a report but also to revisit what you can do. (Note: We have photos of everything mentioned but WSB policy is to not show graffiti, with few exceptions, such as an investigation when more evidence of a specific vandal’s work were being sought.)

FAUNTLEROY: On the sidewalks around the Endolyne business district’s main intersection – 45th/Wildwood – over the past two nights, someone has stenciled COPS LIVES MATTER in more than 15 spots. In that same area, a resident’s new handmade A-board sign reading BIDEN 2020 had the Democratic candidate’s name painted over and replaced with Trump in blue paint. That sign’s owner says similar vandalism was done to a sign he made for his sister in Seaview.

ALKI: Several spots along the promenade were hit last Thursday night with scrawled messages, mostly in support of “defunding” police. The vandalized spots included the concrete walls atop and alongside stairways, and the brick restroom building near 63rd/Alki.

BEACH DRIVE: A resident who often walks along the north end of Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook – north of the area that’s closed for the seawall project – sent a photo this morning of new tags and other paint vandalism on the concrete wall by the water. Far from the first time, but clearly the work of multiple vandals.

DELRIDGE: Recent paint vandalism at Delridge Skatepark is also not the first time, but a neighbor was particularly angry about the profanity the vandal(s) included, given the park is used by very young skaters as well as teens and adults.

WHAT TO DO ABOUT PAINT VANDALISM: Except for the A-board signs, everything mentioned above is/was on city property. This page explains what can be done – report it online, via the Find It Fix It app, or call the hotline, 206-684-7587. Various city crews are assigned to clean graffiti on city property. On private property, it’s the property owner’s responsibility.