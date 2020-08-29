WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another catalytic converter targeted

Yet another incident in which a catalytic converter was targeted – but this time, Steve reports, the would-be thief/thieves failed:

This morning a little after 5 am on the 3900 Block of SW Rose Street, my neighbors and I were awoken by my car alarm. The windows of my Prius were not smashed but my catalytic converter was cut and damaged. The culprits were presumably scared off by the alarm before they could take it.

A neighbor told me he saw an older powder-blue BMW next to my car (which was out of place) and which had two male occupants, one was possibly Caucasian or Asian. Another neighbor also saw this vehicle near mine with two men, although she couldn’t make out any specific attributes.