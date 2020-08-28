WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Wondering ‘what ARE they doing up there?’ Here’s the answer

(SDOT photo: Small “syringes” placed into affected areas, used to channel epoxy into cracks)

You’ve heard that stabilization work is under way on the five-months-closed West Seattle Bridge. So what EXACTLY is being done? SDOT just launched a new weekly email update. From the first one:

Kraemer North America, our contractor for the stabilization work, is on the bridge every Monday through Saturday from 6 AM to 4:30 PM to stabilize the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge. The stabilization work, which includes wrapping weakened areas of the bridge in carbon fiber, adding post-tensioning inside the girders, and epoxy-injecting cracks wider than 0.3mm, is expected to continue at a safe but expedited pace over the course of the next several months.

Next week, the contractor is planning to:

Continue to inspect cracks

Fill cracks with epoxy

Place carbon fiber wrap around recently filled cracks

Begin to install the post tensioning system

During this work, you will see some crews working on top and underneath the bridge. You will also see scaffolding and crews working on platforms suspended under the bridge. There is additional work taking place inside the bridge – including monitoring cracks and preparing for the installation of the additional post-tensioning strands – that you will not be able to see. We do not anticipate any additional traffic impacts from the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge construction work over the next couple weeks.