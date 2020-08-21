TRAFFIC ALERT: More road work this weekend and next, including a major closure

In addition to the 44th SW road work this weekend that we’ve already previewed multiple times, SDOT has three more alerts:

ROADSIDE TREE TRIMMING: This may be happening along two stretches:

We are continuing our tree trimming work on West Seattle Bridge closure reroutes this weekend. This work is important to increase visibility and enhance safety. This Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23, we’ll work to complete tree trimming on SW Orchard St between Delridge Way SW and Dumar Way SW heading eastbound. If we’re able to finish that project, there is also some much-needed tree trimming to accomplish at the 6700 block of W Marginal Way SW, near Highland Park Way SW.

ALSO THIS WEEKEND, IN SOUTH PARK: This is along the main route to/from the South Park Bridge – note that it’ll continue next weekend, too:

Starting this weekend, August 22-23, a private contractor will begin working on S Cloverdale St between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S to replace two large utility cuts in the road that are currently patched with asphalt. This work will continue for two consecutive weekends. During this work, traffic will be down to a single lane. The contractor’s crews will be directing traffic in alternate directions. Crews will be at the site 24/7 during these weekends and people should expect delays. This work is weather dependent. The paving crews will use fast-setting concrete, which means that if all goes well, the road should be open for Monday morning traffic each week.

DELRIDGE CLOSURE NEXT WEEKEND: Early heads-up: