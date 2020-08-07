TODAY/TONIGHT: 3 Friday notes

(Blue-Eyed Darner dragonfly, photographed in West Seattle by Mark Wangerin)

Notes for the rest of today/tonight:

COVID-19 TESTING: Until 1 pm, weekly testing in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

NEW FOOD TRUCK SITE: Tat’s Truck has announced a move as of today:

We are now setting up at our commissary kitchen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for lunch and dinner service. Plenty of parking and tables and chairs to eat onsite!

New location: 3808 18th Ave SW (off W Marginal under the bridge)

Dates: Every Fri-Sat-Sun 11:00 am – 6:30 pm unless scheduled elsewhere. Check website.