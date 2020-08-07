TODAY/TONIGHT: 3 Friday notes

(Blue-Eyed Darner dragonfly, photographed in West Seattle by Mark Wangerin)
Notes for the rest of today/tonight:
COVID-19 TESTING: Until 1 pm, weekly testing in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).
NEW FOOD TRUCK SITE: Tat’s Truck has announced a move as of today:
We are now setting up at our commissary kitchen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for lunch and dinner service. Plenty of parking and tables and chairs to eat onsite!
New location: 3808 18th Ave SW (off W Marginal under the bridge)
Dates: Every Fri-Sat-Sun 11:00 am – 6:30 pm unless scheduled elsewhere. Check website.
DEMONSTRATION: As announced:
Please join us to show support for Black and Brown friends, family, and neighbors, to #SayTheirNames, and to remember that people are encountering injustice every day. We welcome people to come and discuss why people support Black Lives Matter, and to discuss what defunding the police means and what it might look like.
What: BLM and #SayTheirNames
When: Friday, August 7th, from 5:30-6:30 pm
Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, south of Genesee St.
Please remember to wear your masks!
