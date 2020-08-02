CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 8/2 roundup

Wrapping up the first weekend of August, here are tonight’s virus-crisis updates:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*15.510 people have tested positive, up 111 from yesterday

*649 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,963 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday

*300,529 people have been tested, up 2,356 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 14,433/640/1,891/271,301.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 18 million cases and more than 689,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

FOOD FOR KIDS/TEENS: Seattle Public Schools continues meal distribution at its designated sites 11 am-1 pm weekdays, as well as distribution by bus – full details here.

