CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 8/2 roundup

Wrapping up the first weekend of August, here are tonight’s virus-crisis updates:
KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:
*15.510 people have tested positive, up 111 from yesterday
*649 people have died, unchanged from yesterday
*1,963 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday
*300,529 people have been tested, up 2,356 from yesterday
One week ago, the totals were 14,433/640/1,891/271,301.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.
WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 18 million cases and more than 689,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.
FOOD FOR KIDS/TEENS: Seattle Public Schools continues meal distribution at its designated sites 11 am-1 pm weekdays, as well as distribution by bus – full details here.
GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS