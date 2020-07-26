CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 7/26 roundup

Wrapping up the last weekend of July, here are tonight’s virus-crisis updates:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*14,433 people have tested positive, up 178 from yesterday

*640 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,891 people have been hospitalized, up 14 from yesterday

*271,301 people have been tested, up 562 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 13,159/632/1,803/242,860.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 16.2 million cases and more than 647,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: The federally funded extra $600 is expiring, and what, if anything, will replace it isn’t clear yet, but Congress is supposed to work on it tomorrow.

FOOD FOR KIDS/TEENS: Seattle Public Schools continues meal distribution at its designated sites 11 am-1 pm weekdays, as well as distribution by bus – full details here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!