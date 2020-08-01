BIZNOTES: Beveridge Place’s new ‘garden’; Il Nido’s summer break

Two beverage/food biznotes:
BEVERIDGE PLACE PUB: The Morgan Junction pub sent the photo and announcement;
Our new Beer Garden is open for you, with 20 well-spaced tables (no seating indoors)!
NEW HOURS (in-house & to-go): Mon-Thu 3-10 pm; Fri-Sun 1-10 pm;
FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF AND OTHER GUESTS: MASKS MUST BE WORN WHENEVER YOU LEAVE YOUR TABLE. NO TABLE-HOPPING/MINGLING – STAY WITH YOUR TABLE
.
ORDER HERE (in-house & to-go): Beveridge Place Online Store. We still have our TO-GO on-line store where you can order and pay for growlers, cans, wine bottles, cider bottles, mead bottles, & snacks!
TO-GO Orders: Pick-up at the front door or at our dedicated curbside spot. Please have your ID ready so we can make sure we have the right order…and that you’re 21 or over. CHEERS!
BPP is at 6413 California SW.
IL NIDO: The Alki Homestead restaurant-turned-market is taking the month of August off. They’ve been selling take-home-to-cook pasta as well as salads, bread, desserts, and more, and promise to return in September.
