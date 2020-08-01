BIZNOTES: Beveridge Place’s new ‘garden’; Il Nido’s summer break

Two beverage/food biznotes:





BEVERIDGE PLACE PUB: The Morgan Junction pub sent the photo and announcement;

Our new Beer Garden is open for you, with 20 well-spaced tables (no seating indoors)!

NEW HOURS (in-house & to-go): Mon-Thu 3-10 pm; Fri-Sun 1-10 pm;

FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF AND OTHER GUESTS: MASKS MUST BE WORN WHENEVER YOU LEAVE YOUR TABLE. NO TABLE-HOPPING/MINGLING – STAY WITH YOUR TABLE

.

ORDER HERE (in-house & to-go): Beveridge Place Online Store. We still have our TO-GO on-line store where you can order and pay for growlers, cans, wine bottles, cider bottles, mead bottles, & snacks!

TO-GO Orders: Pick-up at the front door or at our dedicated curbside spot. Please have your ID ready so we can make sure we have the right order…and that you’re 21 or over. CHEERS!