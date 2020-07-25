WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 90 reasons to appreciate this weekend

We’ve had cooling clouds around quite a bit recently, as photos from Jim Borrow (above) and Theresa Arbow-O’Connor (below) show …

… but forecasters say that we’re in for a change. The weather will start warming up in a major way, and Monday could get to – or beyond – 90 degrees. (Weather analyst Cliff Mass explains why.) So unless you’re a fan of hot weather, there’s a big reason to appreciate the more-seasonal weather forecast for this weekend, with highs likely in the 70s. We haven’t been in the 90s for more than a year, though, and the upcoming heat isn’t expected to hang around long, subsiding again after Monday.