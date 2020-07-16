WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: What’s up today/tonight

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Four notes ahead for today/tonight so far:

STOP N SHOP: Scheduled to resume taking some donations, but no clothing. Open 11 am-2 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon).

MILE-A-DAY MARATHON: Sixth-grader Ian Scharks is finishing his mile-a-day BLM-benefit marathon at Hiawatha, 4 pm – read about it here.

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm on the corners at Delridge/Orchard:

Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. (Organized by) Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Meeting via Zoom, 7 pm. Agenda includes meeting the new Southwest Precinct leadership. Here’s the meeting link; meeting ID: 938 2764 4239; password: 578986