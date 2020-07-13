TONIGHT: Comet-watching from Alki

Back on Friday night/Saturday morning, clear skies meant Comet NEOWISE was visible to those who were up VERY late/early. (These photos were among the results.) Now the clear weather’s back and the comet is expected to be visible at a more reasonable (for most) hour – your West Seattle neighbor Kevin Freitas tweeted the invitation:

#Seattle: Here's tonight/tomorrow morning's charts for #cometNEOWISE Join me tonight for some socially distant comet-gazing! (BYO binoculars — highly recommend — and masks) I'll setup 9:30pm on Alki Beach seawall just across from Cactus.#C2020F3 #c2020f3neowise #wawx pic.twitter.com/C92fzF70OX — Kevin Freitas (@kevinfreitas) July 13, 2020

West Seattle sky-watching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen has detailed comet-viewing info on her website.