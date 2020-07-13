West Seattle, Washington

TONIGHT: Comet-watching from Alki

July 13, 2020
Back on Friday night/Saturday morning, clear skies meant Comet NEOWISE was visible to those who were up VERY late/early. (These photos were among the results.) Now the clear weather’s back and the comet is expected to be visible at a more reasonable (for most) hour – your West Seattle neighbor Kevin Freitas tweeted the invitation:

West Seattle sky-watching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen has detailed comet-viewing info on her website.

