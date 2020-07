Thanks to everybody who sent photos of Comet NEOWISE, which – as noted here Friday – is viewable in the early-early-early morning sky right now (and soon, after sunset). Above, that’s from James Tilley; below, from Greg Snyder:

From Nick Newhall:

And from John Hinkey:

John notes his was; “Taken from Hamilton Viewpoint this morning between 3:30 and 4am. There were something like a dozen people there with maybe half taking images.”