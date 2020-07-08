TODAY: 4th meeting for West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force

9:54 AM: Just a reminder that the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force has its fourth meeting today, online at noon. You can watch here – or, if you’d rather call in to listen, the number is 408-418-9388, access code: 146 162 4832. We’re awaiting the agenda, but one major topic today will be the impending release of neighborhood-specific lists for potential Reconnect West Seattle projects to address detour-route traffic. SDOT had said the lists would be made public this past Monday but now tells us Thursday or Friday.

11:13 AM: Here’s the agenda.