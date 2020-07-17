Remembering Dorothy K. Wicklund, 1926-2020

Family and friends are remembering Dorothy K. Wicklund, and sharing this with the community:

Dorothy Katherine (Webb) Wicklund

Lifelong Seattleite Dorothy Wicklund passed away peacefully at home on July 14 at the age of 93. She was born at Seattle’s Providence Hospital to Harry and Amalia Webb, the first of three children. In 1944 she graduated from West Seattle High School. She married Carl Wicklund in 1950 and they raised three children, Don, Janis, and Ken. The family spent summers camping and enjoying her parents’ beach cabin on Vashon/Maury Island.

Dorothy had lifelong friends (“Sewing Circle”) and was active in her community. She led large Girl Scout troops in the 60s, was a leader for Local 609, and served on the finance committee of Hope Lutheran Church for many years. She was involved in the Swedish Club, was a strong advocate of voting, was a member of the 34th District Democrats, and had a prolific garden in her backyard with vegetables & dahlias every summer. She will be remembered for her quick wit, intelligence, outstanding organization, fierce pursuit of fairness, intense loyalty, and her memory – “which was like a steel trap.”

As a kitchen manager for the Seattle School District, Dorothy “was a legend,” says her granddaughter, Hailey. In retirement she and Carl travelled to Sweden, Russia, England, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Mexico, Morocco, and, her favorite – the Canary Islands. She felt most grounded, though, at home. She enjoyed watching the squirrels out the window with a cup of coffee or an occasional martini. She collected Steinbach nutcrackers and always read the newspaper cover to cover. Most of all she loved having her family around, especially when they were all together.

The absolute matriarch of her family, Dorothy was very proud of her children Don (& Jeanne) Wicklund, Janis Smith (& Doug Bacon) and Ken (& Connie) Wicklund, her four grandchildren (Erin, Patrick, Hailey, & Heather & their spouses), and her five great-grandchildren (Chloe, Ryker, Sawyer, Sylvie, & Kinley). Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother Harry in 1942, and by her husband Carl in 2001. She is survived by her sister, Maxine Martin of Olympia.

A memorial will be held with immediate family. Donations in Dorothy’s memory can be made to the Hope Lutheran Foundation.